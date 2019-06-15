Argument between father, step-father ends in stabbing at preschool graduation in Delco

COLLILNGDALE, Pa. (WPVI) -- A graduation ceremony for preschool children aged four and five was marred by violence Friday night in Collingdale, Delaware County.

Witnesses say a father and a stepfather of one of the kids got into an argument, and one of them stabbed the other.

This happened around 7 p.m. on the 600 block of MacDade Boulevard.

The suspect remains at large.
