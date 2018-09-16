Argument ends in shooting in Frankford, police say

FRANKFORD (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police said an argument at a party escalated into a shooting in the city's Frankford section Sunday.

Police ssid two men started to fight a party on the 5000 block of Hawthorne Street around 6:30 p.m.

According to police, each man then pulled out a gun. One man fired, hitting the other, a 28-year-old man, once in the back.

The victim was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital where he is in critical condition.

The suspect was taken into police custody.

