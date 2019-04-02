Argument leads to double shooting in Tioga-Nicetown, police say

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An argument led to a shooting and the wounding of two men in Philadelphia's Tioga-Nicetown section early Tuesday.
Police said two men got into a dispute outside the Crown Chicken on the 3700 block of North Broad Street around 12:30 a.m.
According to investigators, one of the men pulled out a gun and fired 11 shots.
Two bullets struck the other man in the chest and a bystander was also shot.
Officials said both victims are in the hospital in stable condition.
Some of the bullets also pelted the chicken business and a neighboring store.
The gunman fled but police said he was captured during a traffic stop at 15th Street and Indiana Avenue.
Police are analyzing a real-time crime camera for clues.
Investigators said they will also seek access to a private surveillance camera
