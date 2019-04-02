Argument leads to double shooting in Tioga-Nicetown, police say

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An argument led to a shooting and the wounding of two men in Philadelphia's Tioga-Nicetown section early Tuesday.Police said two men got into a dispute outside the Crown Chicken on the 3700 block of North Broad Street around 12:30 a.m.According to investigators, one of the men pulled out a gun and fired 11 shots.Two bullets struck the other man in the chest and a bystander was also shot.Officials said both victims are in the hospital in stable condition.Some of the bullets also pelted the chicken business and a neighboring store.The gunman fled but police said he was captured during a traffic stop at 15th Street and Indiana Avenue.Police are analyzing a real-time crime camera for clues.Investigators said they will also seek access to a private surveillance camera