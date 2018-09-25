Argument leads to gunfire outside Wyncote home

An argument outside a house in Montgomery County ended with gunfire and a woman in custody.It all started around 9 p.m. Monday on the 7900 block of Green Lane in Wyncote.Police say two women were arguing in a driveway when one pulled out a gun and fired a shot at the other.The intended victim was not hit and ran to call police.Police found the shooter a short time later on Ogontz Avenue in Philadelphia where she was arrested.The investigation is ongoing.------