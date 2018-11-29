Argument leads to shooting inside Tioga bar

TIOGA (WPVI) --
An argument between bar customers in the Tioga section of Philadelphia ended in gunfire.

It happened around 1 a.m. Thursday inside Mr. Chicken & Bernice's Lounge on the 2000 block of North Dennie Street.

Police say the suspect shot a 29-year-old man in the leg. Another bullet also grazed the wounded man's head.

He is listed in stable condition.

The suspect fled the bar.

Police say there were approximately 12 customers and three employees present when the gunman opened fire.

No other injuries were reported.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsshootingbar
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Sources: Kathleen Kane expected to report to jail soon
N.J. man charged with killing brother's family in fire
2 women arrested following violent altercation at Wawa
Man sought for groping girl, 12, on her way to school
Man, 23, killed in North Philadelphia double shooting
Armed robbers break into Fairmount home
EXCLUSIVE: Victim of brutal attack on SEPTA bus speaks
Video: Postal worker throws package from truck onto Montco lawn
Show More
Dunkin' warns customers of data breach
Officials: Cigarettes cause Delaware fire, 6 injured
AccuWeather: Still Chilly Today
Leukemia patient expecting twins finds perfect donor match
N.J. town wants $2K per day for family's holiday light display
More News