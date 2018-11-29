Argument leads to shooting inside Tioga bar

An argument between bar customers in the Tioga section of Philadelphia ended in gunfire.It happened around 1 a.m. Thursday inside Mr. Chicken & Bernice's Lounge on the 2000 block of North Dennie Street.Police say the suspect shot a 29-year-old man in the leg. Another bullet also grazed the wounded man's head.He is listed in stable condition.The suspect fled the bar.Police say there were approximately 12 customers and three employees present when the gunman opened fire.No other injuries were reported.------