Argument leads to shootout in Philadelphia's Port Richmond section, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An argument between two groups of people on Thursday afternoon led to gunfire in Philadelphia's Port Richmond section, police said.

Plained clothes officers were patrolling the area near Jasper Street and Hart Lane around 1 p.m. when they responded to gunshots.

Officers said one man from the group started running toward them, still firing. One officer fired back, police said.

No one was hurt and officers arrested the man who fired the shots.

Charges against the man are pending, police said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiashootingphiladelphia police
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Delaware Co. student among 2 fatally shot at Mississippi college
Mumps case confirmed at middle school in Mercer County
Person found inside burning car apparently shot in head: Police
Warning about Cash App debit card scam
Woman, 19, dies after quadruple shooting near Philly school
Homicide suspect wanted in Chester
Juvenile could face charges for throwing rocks at cars in NJ
Show More
$3M scratch-off lottery ticket sold in Bucks County
School bus, 2 vehicles involved in serious crash in New Jersey
Philly police officer helps educate her district about black history
2 arrested on drug, gun charges in Delaware
Missing 15-month-old girl hasn't been seen in two months
More TOP STORIES News