Argument leads to shootout in Philadelphia's Port Richmond section, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An argument between two groups of people on Thursday afternoon led to gunfire in Philadelphia's Port Richmond section, police said.Plained clothes officers were patrolling the area near Jasper Street and Hart Lane around 1 p.m. when they responded to gunshots.Officers said one man from the group started running toward them, still firing. One officer fired back, police said.No one was hurt and officers arrested the man who fired the shots.Charges against the man are pending, police said.