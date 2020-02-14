Deliberations to continue in trial of former Temple University frat president

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A jury ended the day without reaching a verdict in the sexual assault case against former Temple University fraternity president Ari Goldstein.The former president of Alpha Epsilon Pi is facing sexual assault charges.The 23-year-old is accused of sexually assaulting one woman and attempting to sexually assault a second victim.One of the women claims that what began as a consensual sexual encounter back in 2017 became aggressive and she alleges Goldstein forced her into performing sexual acts after she told him no.The second victim says in 2018 Goldstein invited her to his fraternity house to smoke marijuana.She alleges he pinned her down and attempted to sexually assault her. She says she told him no and ran out.Throughout the trial Goldstein has maintained his innocence and his attorney says the charges are false.Prosecutors argue Goldstein was reckless and didn't stop when the women told him no.Jury deliberations are expected to continue Tuesday morning.