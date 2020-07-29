Train derailment in Arizonacauses bridge collapse and big fire

TEMPE, Ariz. -- A freight train traveling on a bridge that spans a lake in a Phoenix suburb derailed Wednesday, setting the bridge ablaze and partially collapsing the structure, officials said.

Video images showed huge flames and thick black smoke rising into the air and train cars on the ground near Tempe Town Lake.

None of the train's crew members were hurt but there was a report of someone suffering from smoke inhalation, said Tim McMahan, a spokesman for Union Pacific Railroad.

Fire officials in the suburb of Tempe said the derailment happened at about 6 a.m. and that about 90 firefighters were at the scene.

Some of the train's cars carried lumber and others were tanker cars. McMahan said he did not know what was inside the tanker cars but that there were no reports of any leaks.

The 2.5-mile Tempe Town Lake is a popular recreation spot for jogging, cycling and boating and close to Arizona State University.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arizonafiretrain derailmentbridge
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philly community upset after exotic dancers hold event at park
Both in-person, hybrid models for Philly Archdiocesan schools
Trenton police chase ends in crash, officer critically injured
LIVE: Philly school leaders to give more details on all-virtual plan
New details revealed after woman found dead in trunk
Community remembers 18-year-old murdered in Abington Twp.
Eagles WR Marquise Goodwin opts out of season
Show More
Warning period ending for Boulevard speed cameras
Collision sends tire into vehicle on Schuylkill Expressway: Police
Man, woman found dead inside N.J. home
Man stumbles into lobby after shooting outside Delco hotel: Police
NYC officials demand answers after woman's arrest during protest
More TOP STORIES News