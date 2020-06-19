Armed fugitive led to part of Atlantic City Expressway shutdown

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- An armed fugitive led to the shutdown of part of the Atlantic City Expressway Friday morning.

Chopper 6 h-d was over the closure near Exit 2 in Atlantic City around noon.

Police shut the road down in order to search for an armed man who fled into a marshy area after crashing his car on Route 40.

He was arrested without incident and the expressway was reopened.

Officials have not yet released his name or details on charges at this time.
