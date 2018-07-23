Police seek armed man who robbed Wilmington Walgreens

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) --
Delaware State Police are asking for the public's help as they search for the man responsible for a robbery in Wilmington.

Investigators released surveillance photos of the suspect.

The robbery happened at a Walgreens pharmacy in the 1900 block of Maryland Avenue last Wednesday.

Police said the suspect implied he had a weapon and ordered an employee to hand over cash.

The employee was not injured during the exchange.

