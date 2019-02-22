Armed men rob 7-Eleven in Crescentville

The search is on for two men who robbed a 7-Eleven convenience store in the Crescentville section of Philadelphia.Police say two men wearing ski masks entered the store on the 5800 block of Rising Sun Avenue around midnight Friday. One of them had a gun.The men were able to take the cash in the register and then run from the scene.No one was injured.Police are reviewing surveillance video from inside the store to see if it can help them track down the suspects.-----