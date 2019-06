PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police said two men, one of them armed, robbed a Wendy's in the Overbrook section of the city early Monday morning.It happened around 1:30 a.m. at the restaurant on City Avenue at 76th Street.Police said the robbers got away with approximately $2,500.They drove away from the scene in a dark colored Honda.There were no injuries reported.Anyone with information is asked to contact police.