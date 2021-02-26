armed robbery

Surveillance released of armed robbery at Roxborough Boost Mobile store

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have released new surveillance footage of an armed robbery at a Boost Mobile store in Roxborough.

Police said two suspects entered the store on the 6100 block of Ridge Avenue shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday.

They said one suspect shot an employee in the leg.

Both suspects then began to rummage through the store merchandise while demanding cellphones and air pods.

While they were searching, police said the suspects periodically turned towards the victim and struck him with their guns.

The suspects got away with eight iPhones, the employee's phone, and $500 from the register.

They were seen driving an older model silver Chevy Impala.

Police said the vehicle has one black rim on the front driver's side and front-end damage on the passenger side.

Police describe the suspects as:

Suspect #1: Black male, thin build wearing a black mask, dark colored coat with fur on the collar, black Nike sweatpants, black sneakers armed with a semi-automatic firearm.

Suspect #2: Black male, thin build, goatee wearing a black jacket with grey hooded sweatshirt underneath, tan cargo pants and black Nike Air Force 1 sneakers, a "Jordan" brand backpack armed with a semi-automatic firearm.

Anyone with information should call Northwest Detective Division at 215-686-3353/3354.
