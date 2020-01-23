armed robbery

Philadelphia police search for man wanted in grocery store armed robbery

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who they say robbed a grocery store at gunpoint in the city's Logan section.

The robbery happened on Jan. 14 at the Duran Grocery Store on West Ruscomb Street, police said.

Police say the suspect pointed a gun at the employee and demanded money.

The victim handed over about $800 in cash from the register and the suspect left the scene.

No one was hurt during the robbery
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiacrimerobberyarmed robbery
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ARMED ROBBERY
Giants' Baker turns himself in to police on armed robbery charges
NFL players accused of armed robbery at South Florida party
$10K reward offered in Bensalem shooting, robbery attempt
Police search for suspects wanted in commercial store robbery in Germantown
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Del. lifts ban on short-term rentals; allows for larger outdoor gatherings
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
Show More
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
More TOP STORIES News