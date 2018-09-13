Armed robbery of West Oak Lane pizza shop caught on camera

Philadelphia police are searching for two men wanted in connection to an armed robbery at a pizza shop in the West Oak Lane section of Philadelphia.It happened around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday at the Papa Joe's pizza shop on the 7200 block of Ogontz Avenue.Police say two men approached the shop as it was closing.One of the suspects remained outside while the other walked inside armed with gun.Police say the suspect demanded money from the cash register. The employee complied and opened the register.The suspects fled on foot with $500 and were last seen toward Walnut Lane.No injuries were reported.The first suspect is described as a black male, 20 years-of-age, dark complexion, wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt with white horizontal stripe on front and sleeves with word "ELITE" on front, blue/white bandana covering face, faded/worn blue jeans, black sneakers, key or identification lanyard hanging from back pocket, and armed with a handgun.The seconds suspect is described as black male, 20 years-of-age, possible facial hair, wearing a reddish colored hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and two tone blue sneakers.Anyone with information should contact Northwest Detective Division at 215-686-3353/3354.------