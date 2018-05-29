Armed suspect sought after Subway restaurant robbery

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police are hoping this surveillance video of a robbery at a Subway in North Philadelphia will lead to an arrest.

According to police, a man in a Penn State sweatshirt flashed a gun and demanded money from the cash register on Monday.

He then allegedly forced an employee into the bathroom and locked the door.

All of this unfolded inside the store on the 3200 block of North Broad Street around 5:30 p.m.

You're asked to give detectives a call if you recognize the suspect.

