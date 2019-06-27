Armed suspect steals cash, cigarettes from Juniata Park mini market

JUNIATA PARK (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are looking for an armed robber who targeted a mini market in the city's Juniata section.The incident happened Wednesday night around 7 p.m. inside the Amber Mini Market on the 4200 block of Nielson Street.Surveillance video shows the suspect walk in and immediately point a handgun at the employee behind the counter.After the employee ran safely to the back of the store, the suspect then went behind the counter himself and grabbed $300 cash along with several packs of cigarettes before fleeing the scene.Anyone with information is asked to call East Detectives at 215.686.TIPS (8477) or text a tip to PPD TIP (773847).All tips will remain anonymous.