Armed suspect steals cash, cigarettes from Juniata Park mini market

JUNIATA PARK (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are looking for an armed robber who targeted a mini market in the city's Juniata section.

The incident happened Wednesday night around 7 p.m. inside the Amber Mini Market on the 4200 block of Nielson Street.

Surveillance video shows the suspect walk in and immediately point a handgun at the employee behind the counter.

After the employee ran safely to the back of the store, the suspect then went behind the counter himself and grabbed $300 cash along with several packs of cigarettes before fleeing the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call East Detectives at 215.686.TIPS (8477) or text a tip to PPD TIP (773847).

All tips will remain anonymous.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north philadelphiacrimephilly newsrobberyphiladelphia policearmed robbery
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hahnemann Univ. Hospital ordered to 'cease and desist' closure plans
Fisher-Price recalls 71,000 inclined infant sleeper accessories
Hahnemann employees rally to save hospital from closing
Ocean City beachgoers upset over Frenchy's umbrellas
Woman critical following hit and run on Roosevelt Blvd.
Woman to remain jailed in identical twin sister's slaying
Trump asks for census delay after court bars citizenship question
Show More
LGBTQ+ young people find support in peer groups
Supreme Court won't block districts drawn for partisan gain
Police officer hits pedestrian while responding to call
Students make business out of creating healthy food
AccuWeather: Blazing Sun, Hot Afternoon Temperatures Today
More TOP STORIES News