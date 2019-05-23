Armed suspects steal car from Center City couple packing for trip

This is the car that stalled and was abandoned after several men took it while robbing a couple in Center City this morning. They had been up early, about to leave on a trip. pic.twitter.com/yQQsaTcQkw — Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) May 23, 2019

Home invasion, family car stolen in Center City. Watch the report from Action News Mornings on May 23, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 72-year-old man and a 56-year-old woman packing up for a trip were victims of an armed home invasion in Center City Philadelphia, police said.It happened around 4:30 a.m. Thursday on the 300 block of South Camac Street.Police said two to three men broke into their home and one was armed with a silver handgun.They took the victims inside the home then fled with phones, wallets, and money.Police said suspects also stole the couple's car which was filled with luggage for a vacation.Police said the vehicle stalled and was found abandoned down the street.A gun was recovered in the back seat. Police believe it to be the gun used in the crime.There were no reports of injuries.Police are continuing to search for the suspects.