Armed suspects steal car from Center City couple going on vacation

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 72-year-old man and a 56-year-old woman packing up for a trip were victims of an armed home invasion in Center City Philadelphia, police said.It happened around 4:30 a.m. Thursday on the 300 block of South Camac Street.Police said two to three men broke into their home and one was armed with a silver handgun.The suspects stole the couple's car which was filled with luggage for a vacation.Police said the vehicle was recovered abandoned down the street.A gun was recovered in the back seat. Police believe it to be the gun used in the crime.There were no reports of injuries.Police are continuing to search for the suspects.