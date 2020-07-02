Army to hold briefing on Vanessa Guillen investigation at Fort Hood

KILLEEN, Texas -- Leaders at Fort Hood are scheduled to hold a conference to address the disappearance and presumed death of Houston native Vanessa Guillen.

The briefing, which is scheduled for 2 p.m., comes a day after a suspect in Guillen's case died by suicide when police tried to arrest him. A second suspect was also taken into custody.

RELATED: 1 suspect dead, 1 arrested in disappearance of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen

Guillen, the 20-year-old Fort Hood soldier disappeared in April.

Her family has demanded a Congressional investigation into protecting soldiers from sexual harassment after they claim the Army failed to protect her.

"My sister did not deserve to suffer. I do not lose hope in God. God has the last word. My sister deserves justice. Fort Hood, 'The Great Place' hasn't done anything," Guillen's sister, Lupe Guillen pleaded.

RELATED: What we know about Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen since her disappearance in April

EMBED More News Videos

ENOUGH IS ENOUGH: How has the military handled Vanessa Guillen's case? What does her family know about the suspects in her disappearance? Hit play to hear their answers.



Within the last two days of the continuous search for Guillen, remains were found in a shallow grave along the Leon River approximately 20 miles away from the Army post. While the identity of the remains are still not known, Guillen's family believes they belong to her.

The Army promoted Guillen to Specialist on Monday, despite her missing status.

Texas Equusearch founder Tim Miller says that whoever dug that shallow grave went to great lengths to conceal the body. According to Miller, the remains were covered in lime, cement and hid under rocks.

A medical examiner in Dallas is working to identify the remains.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
killeenvanessa guillentexas newsfort hoodinvestigationmissing person
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Truly alarming': Pa. officials voice concern over rise in COVID-19 cases
Philly health commissioner 'optimistic' for COVID-19 vaccine in 2021
Black couple outraged after neighbor calls police on them
Gov. Wolf makes masks mandatory in Pennsylvania
Man posted regrets over attending party dies of COVID-19
Walmart turning parking lots into drive-in theaters
Good Samaritan rescues woman who fell on SEPTA tracks
Show More
Car stolen with newborn, toddler inside
76ers investigating racially charged rant
Alleged Epstein facilitator Ghislaine Maxwell taken into custody
How to prevent fireworks-related injuries, fires
US sees new daily COVID-19 case record
More TOP STORIES News