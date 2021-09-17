localish

Army veteran Brandon Silva gets hero's homecoming

By Beccah Hendrickson
EMBED <>More Videos

Neighborhood welcomes home Army veteran

PHILADELPHIA -- US Army veteran Brandon Silva spent four years serving his country as a paratrooper. Part of that service included a tour in Afghanistan.

Silva, 23, was recently honorably discharged from the Army and his community stepped up to honor him with a welcome home ceremony.


The event included several awards and meetings with fellow veterans, who offered their support to the young veteran.


Silva was overwhelmed by the support from his Philadelphia neighborhood and reflected on his time in the Army as well as what it means to now be a veteran back home in his community.

Watch more Philadelphia Localish videos anytime at https://6abc.com/localish or on our family of streaming apps (Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wpvilocalish
LOCALISH
Neighborhood welcomes home Army veteran
New candlemaker lights up business with Latinx-inspired scents
Library honors the legendary Mexican actor's legacy
NASA's first Latino astronaut wants everyone to travel to space
TOP STORIES
Judge rules in fatal love triangle life insurance dispute
Man charged with murder after ex-girlfriend's body found along trail
2-bottle purchase limit at Pa. liquor stores | See list of products
Wells Fargo Center parking lots to stop accepting cash
COVID case at South Jersey high school prompts football cancellations
Student in custody after allegedly taking airsoft rifle to school
Effort underway to help struggling addicts at Burlington Co. motels
Show More
Witness video shows early moments of deadly brawl at Pat's; 4 sought
Why isn't Brian Laundrie talking? Legal Analyst Dan Abrams explains
Adam Sandler greets fans while filming movie: 'I love Philly'
Suspect fires shots at officers after deadly double shooting
Phillies were down 7-0 and won 17-8
More TOP STORIES News