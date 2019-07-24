Arrest in arranged cell phone purchase that ended in murder in Willingboro Twp.

WILLINGBORO TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Prosecutors in Burlington County have indicted a man for killing a woman after arranging to buy a cell phone from her back in March.

20-year-old Marvin Coleman is facing charges of felony murder, robbery and other offenses.

Investigators say he killed 21-year-old Maribely Lopez, of Lindenwold, after meeting her to buy the phone in Willingboro Township.

Authorities allege Coleman made arrangements on March 6 through the marketplace app OfferUp to buy a used cell phone from Lopez.

They met in front of a vacant house in the first block of Medley Lane, which authorities say is a short walk through a field from Coleman's home.

They say instead of buying the phone he fired a bullet through her open car window, killing her. The phone was found by police inside the car.

Coleman was taken into custody during a traffic stop near his home on Wednesday.

The motive for the shooting remains under investigation.
