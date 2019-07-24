WILLINGBORO TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Prosecutors in Burlington County have indicted a man for killing a woman after arranging to buy a cell phone from her back in March.
20-year-old Marvin Coleman is facing charges of felony murder, robbery and other offenses.
Investigators say he killed 21-year-old Maribely Lopez, of Lindenwold, after meeting her to buy the phone in Willingboro Township.
Authorities allege Coleman made arrangements on March 6 through the marketplace app OfferUp to buy a used cell phone from Lopez.
They met in front of a vacant house in the first block of Medley Lane, which authorities say is a short walk through a field from Coleman's home.
They say instead of buying the phone he fired a bullet through her open car window, killing her. The phone was found by police inside the car.
Coleman was taken into custody during a traffic stop near his home on Wednesday.
The motive for the shooting remains under investigation.
Arrest in arranged cell phone purchase that ended in murder in Willingboro Twp.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News