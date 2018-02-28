SHOOTING

Arrest in shooting deaths of two men in Norristown, Pa.

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) --
A 20-year-old man is behind bars in connection with the shooting deaths of two men on a Norristown street early Monday.

Miguel Mino-Rojas of Norristown is charged with two counts of First-Degree Murder and related charges.

Authorities say he shot and killed Isaias Martinez, 53, and Guillermo Rivera-Rubio, 44, in the 700 block of Chain Street just after 12 a.m. Monday.

EMBED More News Videos

2 shot and killed in Norristown: Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News at Noon on February 26, 2018.



Both victims were shot in the head with a .45 caliber revolver, which police say they found on the suspect when he was arrested.

Investigators say the murders happened during a cocaine transaction.

Mino-Rojas has been ordered held without bail.

A preliminary hearing is set for March 14.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsshootingNorristown Borough
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
2 shot and killed in Norristown
SHOOTING
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
Rise in teen violence causes concern in Philadelphia
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Mother reacts after son, 15, shot by 14-year-old in West Philly
More shooting
Top Stories
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
Show More
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Rise in teen violence causes concern in Philadelphia
More News