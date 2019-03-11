Arrest made after 2 found dead in West Norriton Township, Pa. home

Chopper 6 over scene in West Norriton Twp. on March 11, 2019 after two bodies were found.

WEST NORRITON TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- An arrest has been made after two people were found dead in West Norriton Township, Pa.

The discovery was made inside a home on West Indian Lane.

Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele says 43-year-old Naseema Sami of Folsom, has been arrested on two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 78-year-old Lila Frost and 68-year-old Lorraine Gigliello.



"The deaths of two kind-hearted women are sad, are tragic, and our hearts go out to their families," said Steele.

Steele says a tenant called for a wellness check on Frost, who was his landlord.

Police found Sami and her 6-year-old son hiding under a bed. The bodies of Frost and Gigliello were found in the bathroom and in the kitchen.

The 6-year-old boy witnessed the murders and had to watch his mother try to clean up the crime scene, authorities said.



Steele says the victims suffered head trauma and multiple injuries.

Investigators believe the incident happened on Thursday. The boy and his mother were in the house with the victims' bodies since then, until last night when police arrived.

