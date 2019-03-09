Arrest made after child missing for nearly 2 years found in Chester County, Pennsylvania

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (WPVI) -- A woman wanted for "custodial interference" in Montana was arrested by U.S. Marshals on Saturday in Chester County.Police say 32-year-old Tracy Rearden unlawfully took custody of her then, 3-year-old daughter back on July 25, 2017.But investigators got a tip that she was visiting a friend in Exton this weekend.Marshalls went to the neighborhood and saw Reardon and the child leave the home.She was arrested without incident.The child was uninjured.Investigators say they found two firearms in Reardon's possession.