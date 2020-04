EMBED >More News Videos Man shot in head while riding Market-Frankford line

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An arrest has been made after a man was gunned down last month on a SEPTA train.It happened on March 30 around midnight near the 3100 block of Kensington Avenue.Police say a 41-year-old Nicholas Troxell was shot while riding the Market-Frankford line. He was transported to an area hospital where he later died.On April 10, police say they arrested 21-year-old Tahmir Banks, of Lansdowne.Banks is facing murder charges.