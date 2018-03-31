Police have arrested a man Saturday for the shooting death of a man found tied up near a canal in Mercer County, New Jersey last weekend.Twenty-nine-year-old Rufus Thomas was arrested at a friend's house this morning.The shooting incident was made around 2 p.m. on March 24 in the area of Assunpink Boulevard and 6th Avenue in Hamilton Township.The victim was identified as Danny Diaz-Delgado, 20, of Trenton, N.J. He was found face down and unresponsive with his hands tied behind his back and tape around his face.Diaz-Delgado suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the torso, head, and leg, and was pronounced dead at the scene.Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Gary Wasko or Detective Michael Castaldo at (609) 989-6406.------