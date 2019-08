EMBED >More News Videos Chopper 6 over the scene of a fire at the Croftwood Apartments in Feasterville, August 20, 2019

FEASTERVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- An arrest has been made following a fire at a Bucks County apartment complex on Tuesday morning.Officials confirmed the arrest on Wednesday morning, but no further details were immediately available.The fire broke out around 7:45 a.m. at the Croftwood Apartments in the buildings located in the 400 block of East Street Road in Feasterville.Chopper 6 was overhead as firefighters were on the roof looking for hot spots.Officials said the fire was a one-alarm fire but it proved difficult to put out.There are no reports of injuries at this time.The cause of the fire is under investigation.