Arrest made in 4-alarm fire at Thrifty Irishman Thrift Store in Port Richmond

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5240543" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Special team activated to assist in thrift store blaze investigation. Sharrie Williams reports during Action News at 4:30 p.m. on April 9, 2019.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5237966" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chopper 6 was over a multi-alarm warehouse fire in the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia on April 7, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 65-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a four-alarm fire in the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia that left a business destroyed.Joseph Wolbert has been charged with arson and other offenses, the ATF said on Friday.The April 7 fire left the Thrifty Irishman Thrift store in the 2200 block of East Butler Street in ruins.Officials did not immediately disclose Wolbert's potential motive or if he had any connection to the store.Wolbert lives in the same neighborhood, Action News has learned.The investigation into this fire is ongoing, the ATF said. The agency's National Response Team had been called in to help with this case.The fire caused an estimated $1.8 million in damage.Wolbert is being held on $100,000 bail.Anyone with information regarding this fire should call the ATF Philadelphia Field Office at, ATF 24/7 hotline at