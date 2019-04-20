Arrest made in 4-alarm fire at Thrifty Irishman Thrift Store in Port Richmond

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 65-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a four-alarm fire in the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia that left a business destroyed.

Joseph Wolbert has been charged with arson and other offenses, the ATF said on Friday.

The April 7 fire left the Thrifty Irishman Thrift store in the 2200 block of East Butler Street in ruins.

Officials did not immediately disclose Wolbert's potential motive or if he had any connection to the store.

Wolbert lives in the same neighborhood, Action News has learned.

EMBED More News Videos

Special team activated to assist in thrift store blaze investigation. Sharrie Williams reports during Action News at 4:30 p.m. on April 9, 2019.



The investigation into this fire is ongoing, the ATF said. The agency's National Response Team had been called in to help with this case.

The fire caused an estimated $1.8 million in damage.

Wolbert is being held on $100,000 bail.

EMBED More News Videos

Chopper 6 was over a multi-alarm warehouse fire in the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia on April 7, 2019.



Anyone with information regarding this fire should call the ATF Philadelphia Field Office at (215) 446-7800, ATF 24/7 hotline at 1-888-ATF-FIRE (1-888-283-3473).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north philadelphiabuilding firephilly news
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Italian police: 2 Americans, 19, confess to fatally stabbing policeman
2 dead, 8 athletes hurt in S Korea balcony collapse
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Doorbell cam shows masked robbers forcing man to unlock his front door at gunpoint
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Show More
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
South Street businesses close early on weekends to help curb crowds
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
More TOP STORIES News