WEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
After two months, police have taken a man into custody for the shooting of a well-known corner store owner in West Philadelphia.

Police said Jouvan Patterson, 29, was the man wielding the AK-47 in surveillance video captured at the scene of the crime back last month.

Investigators said the 50-year-old owner of the corner store at 54th and Delancey streets came face-to-face with the powerful weapon during a violent encounter on May 5.

"It's clearly a robbery," said Philadelphia Police Lt. John Walker. "The owner says that he's out there washing his car. The guy comes up. Tries to force him into the store to rob him. He just feels if he got into the store things could have gotten worse. So he tried to fight the guy off."

The video shows the store owner spraying him with his garden hose.

The suspect- now identified by police as Patterson- wouldn't back down and fired one shot in the man's leg.

The victim has spent the days since the shooting in the hospital.

Finally, over the weekend, he was able to identify Patterson as the man who shot him. Police got a warrant and yesterday Patterson surrendered to police.

"We do not have the gun at this point. The gun is still out there. We don't know where it is at this point," said Walker.

Patterson lived right there at the corner where the crime was committed. He has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and related crimes.

