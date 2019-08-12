Arrest made in deadly hit-and-run in Bensalem, Pa.

BENSALEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police have made an arrest following a deadly hit-and-run incident in Bensalem, Bucks County.Twenty-one-year-old Richard McCausland was arrest Monday afternoon and will be charged with fatally striking a pedestrian then leaving the scene.McCausland was found at his mother's home. Police say the car he was driving - a green Kia Soul - was his mother's company car.The Kia Soul, with front-end damage, was parked along Edgewood Avenue in Bensalem.The vehicle matches the description of the car that fatally struck a man and kept going, leaving pieces of green plastic strewn in the road, investigators say.Officials think the deadly crash happened at around 2:30 a.m. Monday.Police say a neighbor who was out for a walk earlier today discovered the body of 38-year-old Timothy McGuire on Hulmeville Road near King Avenue.Police believe McGuire, who lives only a few blocks away, was hit while walking along Hulmeville Road, but his body was not discovered until 6 a.m. off the roadway, between the bushes."The guy's sneakers and all were like half way across the yard. So, he had to hit him really hard," said neighbor Mark Gramiak.By Monday afternoon, police announced the discovery of the suspected striking vehicle, crediting the media and public for tips that led to the discovery of the vehicle.