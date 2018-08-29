Arrest made in fatal stabbing at Center City SEPTA station

Authorities have made an arrest in the fatal stabbing of a man at a SEPTA station in Center City Philadelphia.The Aug. 9 stabbing occurred around 3 a.m. at Jefferson Station at 10th and Filbert streets.Authorities say 28-year-old city resident David Simpson was stabbed multiple times all over his body before the attacker fled the scene.The attack at Jefferson Station was caught on video.A man charged in the attack was taken into custody Tuesday at a Philadelphia home.Police had earlier identified a suspect as 23-year-old Zair Bennet-Warwick. However, police would not confirm if he was the person who was arrested.More information is expected to be released later Wednesday.------