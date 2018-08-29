Arrest made in fatal stabbing at Center City SEPTA station

Man dies after being stabbed at SEPTA station in Center City. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on August 9, 2018.

CENTER CITY (WPVI) --
Authorities have made an arrest in the fatal stabbing of a man at a SEPTA station in Center City Philadelphia.

The Aug. 9 stabbing occurred around 3 a.m. at Jefferson Station at 10th and Filbert streets.

Authorities say 28-year-old city resident David Simpson was stabbed multiple times all over his body before the attacker fled the scene.

The attack at Jefferson Station was caught on video.

A man charged in the attack was taken into custody Tuesday at a Philadelphia home.

Police had earlier identified a suspect as 23-year-old Zair Bennet-Warwick. However, police would not confirm if he was the person who was arrested.

More information is expected to be released later Wednesday.

