Arrest made in fatal stabbing at Center City SEPTA station

CENTER CITY (WPVI) --Authorities have made an arrest in the fatal stabbing of a man at a SEPTA station in Center City Philadelphia.
The Aug. 9 stabbing occurred around 3 a.m. at Jefferson Station at 10th and Filbert streets.
Authorities say 28-year-old city resident David Simpson was stabbed multiple times all over his body before the attacker fled the scene.
The attack at Jefferson Station was caught on video.
A man charged in the attack was taken into custody Tuesday at a Philadelphia home.
Police had earlier identified a suspect as 23-year-old Zair Bennet-Warwick. However, police would not confirm if he was the person who was arrested.
More information is expected to be released later Wednesday.
