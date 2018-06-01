ROAD RAGE

Arrest made in Medford Twp. road rage incident

MEDFORD TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --
A New Jersey man is accused of wielding a baseball bat during a road rage incident that left a driver injured.

Christopher Cahall faces several charges including aggravated assault and terroristic threats.

Police say back on February 16th surveillance cameras captured Cahall's car allegedly pursuing a woman through three municipalities.



The chase came to a stop in Medford Township, where Cahall allegedly got out, brandished a baseball bat, and yelled at the victim.

Police also say the injured driver's car had a distinctive softball-sized dent over the passenger side rear tire.

Cahall is currently behind bars at the Burlington County Jail.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
n.j. newsnew jersey newsroad rageaccidentcrashMedford
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ROAD RAGE
Man arrested in apparent road rage incident in Washington Township
Police: I-95 shooting could be related to road rage
Video released from Mayfair road rage shooting
Road rage incident caught on camera in Coatesville
Road rage leads to crash on City Avenue; driver sought
More road rage
Top Stories
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
Show More
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Rise in teen violence causes concern in Philadelphia
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Running Temple student, former 6abc intern, becomes internet sensation
More News