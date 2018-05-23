Arrest made in teen's Easter Sunday murder on South Street

EMBED </>More Videos

Arrest made in teen's Easter Sunday murder on South Street. Vernon Odom reports during Action News at 4pm on May 23, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police have made an arrest in the Easter Sunday murder of a teenager.

Zahmir White was arrested during a police raid at a relative's home conducted around 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Zhamir White


Sixteen-year-old William 'Bill' Bethel was shot shortly before 6 p.m. on April 1 in the 800 block of South Street.

Police say Bethel suffered a gunshot wound to the pelvis following a dispute between two groups of teens. He died two days later.

Investigators say White shot at three teens but only hit Bethel. Police believe the dispute was over a girl.

A sophomore at Boys Latin of Philadelphia Charter School, Bethel was an honor roll student, who many describe as a leader in the classroom an on the school's football and basketball teams.

"The hurt doesn't go away, the pain doesn't go away, that void, that loss will always be felt. But we hope at least some healing can begin and continue," said Boys' Latin CEO, Noah Tennant.

Bethel's schoolmates are demanding justice for their friend.

"We're just hoping we'll get justice because it wasn't fair. He didn't deserve that," said Saleem Leach.
EMBED More News Videos

Vigil for teen shot Easter Sunday: Christie Ileto reports on Action News at 11 p.m., April 8, 2018



Meanwhile, investigators say charges may be brought against the relative who lives at the home where White was found.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsvigilshootinghomicidemurderteenagerarrest
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
'Scholar athlete' dies after Easter shooting in Philadelphia
Teen shot on Easter Sunday remembered
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News