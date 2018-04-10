Arrest made in Wilmington stabbing

EMBED </>More Videos

Arrest made in Wilmington stabbing. Rick Williams reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on April 10, 2018. (WPVI)

WILMINGTON (WPVI) --
Police have made an arrest after a man was found with a stab wound to his chest on a Wilmington street over the weekend.

The suspect, 37-year-old Angel Figueroa-Rodriguez of Wilmington was taken into custody around 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say he's the victim's stepson.

Police were called to the 900 block of Maple Street around 1:20 a.m. Sunday.

They say the 46-year-old man had been attacked and stabbed several times, including once in the chest.
EMBED More News Videos

Man stabbed on Wilmington street. Gray Hall reports during Action News Mornings on April 8, 2018


He was treated on the scene and then taken to Christiana Hospital in critical condition.

Figueroa-Rodriguez is charged with assault first degree and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony.

He is currently awaiting arraignment.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
delaware newsstabbingWilmington
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News