Arrest made in Wilmington stabbing

Police have made an arrest after a man was found with a stab wound to his chest on a Wilmington street over the weekend.The suspect, 37-year-old Angel Figueroa-Rodriguez of Wilmington was taken into custody around 10 a.m. Tuesday.Police say he's the victim's stepson.Police were called to the 900 block of Maple Street around 1:20 a.m. Sunday.They say the 46-year-old man had been attacked and stabbed several times, including once in the chest.He was treated on the scene and then taken to Christiana Hospital in critical condition.Figueroa-Rodriguez is charged with assault first degree and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony.He is currently awaiting arraignment.------