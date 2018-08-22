Arrest warrant issued for forgery suspect in Chester County

The Tredyffrin Township Police Department is searching for an identity theft suspect who failed to surrender to authorities.Police announced Wednesday they have obtained an arrest warrant for 23-year-old Jaciel Pena on charges of Forgery, Access Device Fraud, Identity Theft, and related offenses.Pena is also currently wanted by the Uwchlan Township Police Department on similar charges.Police say she failed to surrender as scheduled on Monday and her current location is unknown.Her last known address is in the Reading, Pa. area.Police say Pena also has ties to the New York State area.Anyone with information on Pena's location should contact TTPD Officer Mike Cermignano at (610) 408-3639 x 2106.------