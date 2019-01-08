Johnny Bobbitt's story went viral when he reportedly gave his final dollars to a woman who ran out of gas.
The story turned out to be a scheme to raise cash on the crowdfunding website GoFundMe.
Bobbitt did not show up for a court appearance Tuesday.
Under conditions of his release in December, he was required to inform the court of his new address and efforts to gain employment.
That had not happened.
The prosecutor asked as was granted a warrant for Bobbitt's arrest.
