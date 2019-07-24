Arrest warrant issued for subject of Action News investigation

By Cheryl Mettendorf
Only Action News was there as Delaware County investigators went to arrest Nik Hatziestfathiou.

Hatziestfathiou, who goes by Nik the Hat is charged with tampering, forgery and other charges.

He's accused of fabricating a racist email for his website YC News which stands for Young Constituents.

The online report claims the email was from a Supervisor in Delaware County Probation and Parole and included racial slurs while referring to African Americans, and job security.

The article was published in May and led to protests from black lawmakers on the steps of the county courthouse.

Action News first reported the investigation last week and uncovered Nik the Hat's criminal past.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pa. newsaction news investigation
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH: Robert Mueller testifies about Russia probe
Bucks Co. man sentenced after girlfriend's body found in SUV
Philly police chase, recapture escaped suspect in Lawncrest
How to get your settlement from the Equifax data breach
Police: 4th arrest made in SW Philly apartment murder
School denies Philly CEO's offer after warning on lunch bills
Cold air funnel clouds spotted in New Jersey, Delaware
Show More
Judge rejects juvenile sentence for I-75 rock throwing suspects
Daughter travels more than 6,000 miles to surprise mom on her birthday.
Wawa is the 'official hoagie' of the Ravens, but why?
9-year-old girl tossed in air when bison charges tourists
55 people to benefit from organs of man killed in 'freak accident'
More TOP STORIES News