Arrest warrant issued for subject of Action News investigation

Only Action News was there as Delaware County investigators went to arrest Nik Hatziestfathiou.
Hatziestfathiou, who goes by Nik the Hat is charged with tampering, forgery and other charges.
He's accused of fabricating a racist email for his website YC News which stands for Young Constituents.
The online report claims the email was from a Supervisor in Delaware County Probation and Parole and included racial slurs while referring to African Americans, and job security.
The article was published in May and led to protests from black lawmakers on the steps of the county courthouse.
Action News first reported the investigation last week and uncovered Nik the Hat's criminal past.
