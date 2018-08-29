Suspect arrested for murder of model Christina Kraft in Ardmore, Pa.

Police seek to ID person of interest in model's murder . Watch raw surveillance video released August 27, 2018.

ARDMORE, Pa. (WPVI) --
Police have arrested a suspect for the murder of model Christina Kraft last week in Ardmore, Pa.

The suspect has been identified 30-year-old Jonathan Harris of Johnstown, Pennsylvania.

Authorities say he was the person of interest seen in the surveillance images released earlier this week.

An anonymous source called police after seeing the video on news reports.
Police are looking to identify a person of interest in the killing of a model inside an apartment in Ardmore, Pa as reported by Dann Cuellar during Action News at 10 on August 27,



Investigators Harris was in contact with Kraft in the early morning hours of Wednesday, August 22 in the area of South Broad and Locust streets in Philadelphia.

He was also captured on video at the entrance to the SEPTA subway at 15th and Market.

Man being sought for a burglary that occurred at the apartment of a former model who was found murdered as reported by Dann Cuellar during Action News at 11 on August 24, 2018.



Investigators also say Harris may have used a ride-sharing service from the area of 13th and Locust streets to Kraft's home on Sibley Avenue in Ardmore.

A source tells Action News the man in those images can be seen entering Kraft's apartment building, riding the elevator, but he never is seen leaving, leading them to believe that he may have jumped from her second-floor balcony to escape.

Kraft was found dead inside her home later that night.
Former Playboy model found strangled in her Ardmore apartment bedroom: As seen on Action News at 10:30 p.m., August 23, 2018



Police said last week they were also looking for 31-year-old Andre Melton in connection with a burglary at Kraft's apartment the previous weekend.

They said designer bags and jewelry Kraft reported stolen were found at his Theodore Street home in Southwest Philadelphia. He was last known to be driving a rented Burgundy Kia Sorrento with Virginia plates.

Andre Melton



Kraft was a model who according to a booking page credits herself with a "tasteful photo shoot for Playboy that was beyond Hollywood glamour."

Her profile also lists photo shoots for Vanity Fair, Victoria's Secret, and Maxim.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lower Merion Police Department or the Montgomery County Detective Bureau.

Woman found strangled in Ardmore: Trish Hartman reports on Action News at 6 p.m., August 23, 2018

Police seek person of interest after model murdered in Ardmore, Pa. Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at 4pm on August 27, 2018.



