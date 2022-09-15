Man arrested after fires set, jugs of gasoline found at abandoned West Philadelphia home

Darren Arnold, 37, was arrested Wednesday afternoon in the 1000 block of Oregon Avenue.

Darren Arnold was wanted in connection with multiple August 2022 fires which occurred in the 100 block of N. 59th Street.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested a man for arson after multiple fires were set and more than 150 milk jugs filled with gasoline were found at a vacant West Philadelphia home.

Emergency crews responded to the scene on August 1 after neighbors reported a strong smell of gas coming from the home.

The Department of Licenses and Inspections and the fire department removed the dozens of containers from the home, placing them into larger drums.

It's unclear why Arnold allegedly wanted to set fire to the home multiple times.

Neighbors accused him of sneaking in through the back of the home, as the front of it was boarded up.

After his arrest, Arnold was taken to the Philadelphia Police Southwest Detective Division for processing.