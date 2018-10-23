Arson task force investigates fire at fmr. Bucks Co. school

EMBED </>More Videos

Arson task force investigates school fire. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on October 23, 2018.

LEVITTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) --
The ATF Arson and Explosives task force is now joining the investigation into a fire at a former school in Bucks County.

The fire started Monday afternoon in a classroom at what was once the Immaculate Conception BVM School on the 5200 block of Emilie Road in Levittown.

The United American Muslim Association of New York purchased the site in 2016.

The ATF is not saying why the arson task force is working the case.

No one was actively worshiping in the building at the time of the fire.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsfirearsonarson investigationschoolBristol Township
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Tips if paying in pool for $1.6B Mega Millions jackpot
Mega Millions: How much could you buy with $1.6 billion?
Man stabbed outside Center City Wawa
Del. candidate caught removing opponent's flyer
Sentencing day for ex-Allentown mayor
Dog shot in Iraq to get surgery in Philadelphia
Murder investigation in death of attorney in Turks and Caicos
Dr. Richard Rothman dies, leaves behind decades-long legacy
Show More
Man, 20, shot in West Philadelphia
WWE star Roman Reigns announces he has leukemia
Bob Barker, 94, hospitalized in LA
Denver boy, 5, dies from rare cancer in 17 days
Turkish president: Saudis plotted writer's killing for days
More News