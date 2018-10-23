Arson task force investigates fire at fmr. Bucks Co. school

The ATF Arson and Explosives task force is now joining the investigation into a fire at a former school in Bucks County.The fire started Monday afternoon in a classroom at what was once the Immaculate Conception BVM School on the 5200 block of Emilie Road in Levittown.The United American Muslim Association of New York purchased the site in 2016.The ATF is not saying why the arson task force is working the case.No one was actively worshiping in the building at the time of the fire.------