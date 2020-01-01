Arsonist set cars on fire in Roxborough: Officials

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Investigators are searching for an arsonist in the Roxborough neighborhood of Philadelphia.Authorities say up to five cars were damaged Tuesday night at Big Dawg Plumbing along the 5300 block of Umbria Street.The discovery was made just before 6 p.m.The fire was declared an arson by the Office of the Fire Marshal at 6:30 p.m.Police are searching for surveillance video to help them track down the suspect.No injuries were reported.