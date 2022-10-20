Local artist Shawnick I Rodriguez shows Latin pride in every creation with Art by SIR

Art by SIR showcases the culture and art of Puerto Rico.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- When Shawnick I Rodriguez was naming her visual artist brand, she decided on her initials and chose Art by SIR.

Being a proud Latina of Puerto Rican heritage, she uses images from Puerto Rico in all of her creations.

From landmarks like the El Morro in San Juan, to the native frog of the island -- the coqui -- she works images like these into every design.

Shawnick says she does this to educate people about the place and culture she loves so much, and to share the joy that she gets from making items like paintings, murals, jewelry, home goods, clothing and more.

In addition to her online store, Shawnick sells her goods at art shows and festivals, and gives workshops in and around the Tri-state area.

Shawnick Rodriguez, Visual Artist | Art by SIR | Facebook | Instagram