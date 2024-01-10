Police investigate violent home invasion, robbery of art dealer in Chester County

The victim told Action News the intruders were searching for artwork.

EASTTOWN TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A multi-agency investigation is underway in Chester County after a violent home invasion and robbery.

It happened early Monday morning at a home in Easttown Township, Pennsylvania.

Authorities said the thieves got away with cash, jewelry, and the victim's vehicle.

The Chester County District Attorney is now asking the public for help in identifying the suspects.

The violent home invasion happened in a wealthy enclave on the 1100 block of South Leopard Road.

The victim told Action News the intruders were searching for artwork.

That victim is an art dealer with Image Makers Art in Berwyn, Pennsylvania. He said he was able to divert the intruders.

The suspects then stole his 2016 GLE 450 Mercedes and took the victim to his art studio, but he provided few other details.

The crime has people who live and work in Easttown Township on edge.

"It is a little terrifying. I am from Philadelphia, it is kind of something you hear from there but not here," said Andrew Rinkus.

Newly elected Chester County District Attorney, Christopher de Barrena-Sarobe, said the victim was uninjured.

"We're still trying to determine to what extent that they were armed and with what, and we believe its possible weapons were involved," he said about the intruders.

Still, the victim said the home invasion was brutal and emotionally devastating.

"We have identified that there was money, jewelry, and other belongings that were taken from the residence," said de Barrena-Sarobe. "Some things that are rare and of value."

The suspects likely also used another vehicle in the crime, but the DA said they don't have a clear indication of that make and model.

The license plate of the stolen Mercedes, however, is KGZ-7696.

"For the people who were up that night, if you saw anything suspicious, we're asking you to call Chester County detectives or Easttown Township police with more information about what you saw," said de Barrena-Sarobe.

The DA also said he believes the crime was isolated, the victim was targeted, and the general public is not in danger.