localish

Artist pays tribute to the boys in blue with 'A Dodger a Day'

EMBED <>More Videos

Artist pays tribute to the boys in blue with 'A Dodger a Day'

LOS ANGELES -- Artist and baseball fan Eduardo Gomez spent the pandemic creating tributes to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

"'Dodger A Day' is 119 works that I completed during quarantine on 119 consecutive days, which paralleled the postponement of the Dodgers 2020 season home opener," said Gomez.

When the season home opener was delayed due to the pandemic, he grabbed a pencil.

"Most of them are ambidextrous, which I drew left handed and I painted right handed," he said.

Gmez said he started creating the oversized Dodger baseball cards because it helped keep him excited about the team.

The Dodgers went on to win the 2020 World Series. So, he created a trophy to complete the collection.

"I got to watch the team win the World Series and everything just fell into place. It felt like it was meant to be. I feel like I kind of blessed the team with my series before the season began," he said.
You can check out his art show 'A Dodger A Day' for free at Eastern Project Gallery in Los Angeles' Chinatown.

Website:

https://www.easternprojectsgallery.com/

Social Media:
https://www.instagram.com/p/BIWZChFgb7B/
https://www.instagram.com/eduardo.gomez.studio/?hl=en
https://www.facebook.com/eduardo.gomez.7370/
https://twitter.com/eduardogomez_12?lang=en
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angelesartkabclocalishlos angeles dodgers
LOCALISH
Artist pays tribute to the boys in blue with 'A Dodger a Day'
Secret bar has Houston's cheapest beers
Veteran is on roll with food truck offering coffee and doughnuts
'Queen of Tape' shows off her new project in her first-ever exhibition
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Flooding, tornadoes possible today & tonight
AAA urging caution, planning as storms create dangerous driving
Weather explained: What is a flash flood?
Radnor Township preps for flooding with specialized truck
Tornado watch vs warning: What's the difference?
Proclamation of disaster emergency signed by Wolf ahead of Ida
1 injured, all other safe NC high school school shooting: Officials
Show More
Wawa data breach settlement: How to receive gift card, cash
Woman accused of selling 250 fake COVID vaccine cards over Instagram
Race & Culture Unit Explained... With a Call for Your Ideas
Building It Better Together: Combating Gun Violence
CDC asks unvaccinated not to travel this Labor Day weekend
More TOP STORIES News