Volunteers at Bensalem food pantry make difference for neighbors in need

"We're here to help anyone in the community that has food insecurity," says Pantry Coordinator Joann Jordan. "We service Bucks County and Philadelphia County."

BENSALEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Jim Schultz says he spends two days, about 16 hours a week, volunteering to help his community. He volunteers at Harvest Ministries Food Pantry, located at Cornwells United Methodist Church in Bensalem, Pennsylvania.

"Mainly I take care of the breads and desserts," says Schultz. "Just something that I enjoy doing, and I don't know what I'd do without it."

Pantry Coordinator Joann Jordan relies on the many volunteers, like Schultz, to keep the food pantry running smoothly.

Jordan says their pantry is set up a little differently than most.

"It's like an open-air farmers' market, so you can walk through our tents, pick up whatever you need as you're going through," says Jordan. "We always have all kinds of fresh produce, fruits and vegetables."

Russ and Carolyn Lake say this was particularly helpful when their household expanded, and family members moved in during the pandemic.

"We found we needed a little help, so we come for the produce," says Russ Lake.

"We get 24,000 pounds of produce every week, fresh produce, from Philabundance," says Jordan. "And we always have pantry items available, like canned goods, rice, potatoes, that kind of thing."

And to pay it forward, the Lakes are now volunteers themselves.

"I usually help with the parking lot," says Carolyn Lake.

Jordan says the food pantry has seen an influx of "everyday people that are coming in, finding it hard to make ends meet at the grocery store."

She says volunteers like the Lakes are "a great help."

The Lakes and Schultz, all retirees, say they also enjoy the social aspect of volunteering.

Carolyn Lake says she made "some wonderful friends" with both clients and volunteers.

"We have a good time," says Schultz. "It makes me feel good."

"I enjoy giving back to people," says Russ Lake. "It just feels good that you're able to help people with a basic need of feeding them."

"So all you need to do is come in, tell us you need help," says Jordan. "We're here."