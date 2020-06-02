community

St. Joe's Prep teen drawing a player a day till COVID-19 quarantine goes away

By
If it feels like we've been stuck at home forever, actually, it's only day 78, because Brendan Dougherty is keeping track.

The St. Joe's Prep 15-year-old, who just finished his freshman year, has been drawing one athlete a day whose jersey number corresponds to the number of days we've been in quarantine. A player a day until the quarantine goes away.

"When I first started drawing them I didn't think I'd actually get to where I am now in terms of the numbers," he says.

Dougherty has been interested in drawing for as long as he can remember. His favorite sports teams are always his usual subjects. But as he has grown, so too have his talents.



The artwork is not just a hobby, but an outlet.

"These drawings have given me something to do in the afternoon once I finished my schoolwork. It's also given me something to focus on that isn't my schoolwork. Once I'm done, it's been a lot of lounging around, this has really filled that gap," said Dougherty.

So how does he choose who to draw? Well, there are a couple of stipulations.

"I have two rules," he says. "The first is I can't draw a player in the NFC East besides the Eagles, I would never think to draw a Dallas Cowboy, that's a no brainer. I made an exception with Saquon Barkley because he went to Penn State and I'm a Penn State Fan. And the Redskins are pretty irrelevant and there's nobody to draw anyway. And my other rule is that the athlete has to be current and my one exception to that was Kobe Bryant."

Actually he did make one other exception. That one time he didn't draw an athlete, at all. Just someone who talks about them-- our Jamie Apody.

You can follow Brendan's daily drawings on Instagram and on Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsphiladelphiaartaction news sportssocietyphilliesphiladelphia eaglesphiladelphia 76erscommunityphiladelphia flyers
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY
Peaceful protest held near Philly's Octavius Catto statue
More than a dozen Philly cops hurt after protest, one hit by vehicle
'We feel your pain': Local experts respond to unrest in Minnesota
Philly residents, DA Krasner disgusted over George Floyd death
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police fire tear gas, nonlethal bullets in Philadelphia
Crash leaves 2 dead, 8 hurt in Philadelphia
'We're better than this': Community frustrated with looting, destruction in West Philly
Medical examiner: Floyd's heart stopped while restrained
Trump warns of military deployment as George Floyd protests resume
SEPTA suspends bus, subway, trolley service in Center City until further notice
NJ to enter Stage 2 on June 15: Outdoor dining, retail returns
Show More
NJ communities clean up after protests turned into violence, looting
Some Philly Black-Owned Businesses Destroyed; Activists Call for Action
Trump calls governors 'weak,' urges crackdown on protests
Most Delaware business can reopen with restrictions
Kentucky gov. calls for release of police video from deadly Louisville shooting
More TOP STORIES News