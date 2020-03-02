movie news

Disney releases new trailer for 'Artemis Fowl' movie

"This isn't about the father, this is about the son," teases the newly released trailer for Disney's "Artemis Fowl."

Based on the 2001 Eoin Colfer novel, "Artemis Fowl" follows Ferdia Shaw as 12-year-old Artemis Fowl Jr., the youngest in a family of criminal masterminds who sets out on a journey to discover the truth about his father's disappearance.

The cast also includes Lara McDonnell, Tamara Smart, Nonzo Anozie, Josh Gad and Judi Dench. Judy Hofflund and Kenneth Branagh are producing with Angus More Gordon and Matthew Jenkins serving as executive producers.

"Artemis Fowl" hits theaters in the United States on May 29, 2020.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.

SEE ALSO: These are the Disney, Pixar and Marvel movies hitting theaters in 2020
EMBED More News Videos

Here's a look at "Black Widow," "Mulan," "Onward" and other Disney, Pixar and Marvel films coming to the big screen in 2020.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmoviesmovie newsdisneytrailers
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
These are the Disney movies hitting theaters in 2020
MOVIE NEWS
Check out a special look at 'Artemis Fowl' on Disney+
'Twilight' actor found dead with girlfriend in Las Vegas
Fred Willard, comedic actor known for 'Best in Show,' dies at 86
'Hamilton' movie coming to Disney+ on July 3
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
Show More
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
Man shot multiple times in North Philadelphia
More TOP STORIES News