'Arts Montco Week' features first-ever jazz fest

To celebrate the more than 200 arts, culture, and entertainment venues in our own backyard, the second annual Arts Montco Week kicks off September 16.

"We've got more almost 70 events happening all throughout the week, from Ambler all the way up to Pottstown and all across Montgomery County," said Rachel Riley, the vice president of Communications for the Valley Forge Tourism and Convention Board. "We're super pumped that it's back this year. It's exciting."

This year, the Valley Forge Tourism and Convention Board added a new element: the first-ever Montco Jazz Fest. It's five full days of jazz, with more than fifty artists on board.

That kicks off Wednesday, September 21st.

"We also have some jazz brunches," Riley said. "You can go to several different restaurants all across the county and enjoy a great meal and some live music."

Organizers say these artists, makers and attractions bring in roughly $100 million to Montgomery County annually, employing thousands of people. They hope you will come out and support everything being created in the county.

Arts Montco Week run September 16-25.