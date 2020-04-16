As Trump announces plan to reopen economy, some Pennsylvania residents want to take it slow

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- In Philadelphia, Rittenhouse Square park is deserted and many businesses are shuttered.Despite some gatherings, it seems most people are exercising proper social distancing. So, is it time to reopen businesses deemed non-essential?"If they do the right way, yes....you have all those construction workers on a job site working by themselves. Restaurants are a different story," said Joe Snyder of Lansdowne.Lowes employee Gerron Selby said he isn't so sure, and he is currently on the job."I think they should wait another 30 days to see how it goes," he said.As the president unveils his plan to open up the economy by May 1, local and state governments are taking action.New York extended the shutdown until May 15 in coordination with nearby states, which means New Jersey and Pennsylvania could follow.Bucks County announced on Thursday that it is opening parks on Monday. Commissioner Bob Harie warns though, that doesn't mean big gatherings are permitted."Reminding you please be smart using the parks, maintain the social distancing from other people in the park," he said.But a park and a restaurant pose different risks.Tom Thornton owns nearly a half dozen restaurants in Delaware County including McGillicuddys and Sam's Brick Oven Pizza."It's not something President Trump says, what restaurant owners say, its' going to be what is the general public is comfortable with and when will they be ready to come out," Thornton said.He's been thinking long and hard about what he'll do when it's time to reopen, figuring out table distances and spacing.As he loses money daily, he even thinks, now may be too soon."Some people are comfortable, some people are nervous, some people are scared.....and I understand that."Some experts believe until we have more widespread testing, re-opening is too risky considering many people with the virus are asymptomatic.Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney says despite what the president announces, the city will only reopen when the science and medical professionals say it's time to do so.